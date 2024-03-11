Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PEGY): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.98 million shares of the Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) were traded, and its beta was 2.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.06, and it changed around $0.0 or -6.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.39M. PEGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.83, offering almost -2950.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06. We note from Pineapple Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.83 million.

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) trade information

Instantly PEGY has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -89.98% year-to-date, but still down -19.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) is -41.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).