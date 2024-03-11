Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PEGY): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.98 million shares of the Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) were traded, and its beta was 2.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.06, and it changed around $0.0 or -6.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.39M. PEGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.83, offering almost -2950.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06. We note from Pineapple Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.83 million.
Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) trade information
Instantly PEGY has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -89.98% year-to-date, but still down -19.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) is -41.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.7, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PEGY is forecast to be at a low of $5.7 and a high of $5.7.
Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) estimates and forecasts
Pineapple Energy Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -94.41 percent over the past six months and at a 42.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 192.90%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.23%.
PEGY Dividends
Pineapple Energy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.28% of Pineapple Energy Inc shares, and 1.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.33%. Pineapple Energy Inc stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.29 million.
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 1.34% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 44970.0 shares worth around $61608.0, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.