PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 2.43 million shares of the PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.20, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.52B. PYPL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.95, offering almost -29.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.53% since then. We note from PayPal Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.86 million.

PayPal Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 14 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended PYPL as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PayPal Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.1 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Instantly PYPL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.97% year-to-date, but still up 3.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is 2.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $126.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PYPL is forecast to be at a low of $62 and a high of $290.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

PayPal Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.79 percent over the past six months and at a -1.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 32 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect PayPal Holdings Inc to make $7.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.04 billion and $7.29 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.54%. PayPal Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 0.62% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.80% per year for the next five years.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of PayPal Holdings Inc shares, and 72.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.84%. PayPal Holdings Inc stock is held by 2,598 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.41% of the shares, which is about 92.34 million shares worth $6.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.84% or 75.1 million shares worth $5.01 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 34.8 million shares worth $2.32 billion, making up 3.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 26.56 million shares worth around $1.77 billion, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.