Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) were traded, and its beta was 6.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.30, and it changed around $0.3 or 1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. PGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.96, offering almost -85.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.85% since then. We note from Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 752.10K.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.51% year-to-date, but still down -0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) is 38.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).