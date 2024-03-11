Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.95, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $149.00M. OM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.13, offering almost -717.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.46% since then. We note from Outset Medical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Instantly OM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -45.47% year-to-date, but still down -4.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) is -6.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.86 day(s).