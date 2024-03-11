Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.52, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.34B. OSCR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.55, offering almost -27.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.82% since then. We note from Oscar Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.
Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information
Instantly OSCR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 58.68% year-to-date, but still down -5.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) is -12.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -222.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSCR is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $5.
Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) estimates and forecasts
Oscar Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 125.10 percent over the past six months and at a 90.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 371.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.90%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Oscar Health Inc to make $2.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.15 billion and $1.52 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 77.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.85%.
OSCR Dividends
Oscar Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.
Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.32% of Oscar Health Inc shares, and 80.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.27%. Oscar Health Inc stock is held by 258 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 7.39% of the shares, which is about 14.35 million shares worth $209.74 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.33% or 14.24 million shares worth $208.18 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 5.71 million shares worth $83.47 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.69 million shares worth around $68.47 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.