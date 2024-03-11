Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.52, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.34B. OSCR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.55, offering almost -27.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.82% since then. We note from Oscar Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 58.68% year-to-date, but still down -5.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) is -12.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).