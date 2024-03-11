Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ: OMH): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) were traded, and its beta was -2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.96, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.29M. OMH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.00, offering almost -5837.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.54% since then. We note from Ohmyhome Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) trade information

Instantly OMH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.25% year-to-date, but still up 3.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) is -5.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).