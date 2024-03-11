Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 6.51 million shares of the Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) were traded, and its beta was 3.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $253.42M. OCGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.28, offering almost -29.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.66% since then. We note from Ocugen Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.60 million.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 71.83% year-to-date, but still up 2.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 86.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.87 day(s).