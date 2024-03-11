Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 4.79 million shares of the Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.56, and it changed around $0.29 or 5.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $189.43M. OCEA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.08, offering almost -117.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.65% since then. We note from Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.80 million.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Instantly OCEA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 742.42% year-to-date, but still up 178.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) is 955.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.69 day(s).