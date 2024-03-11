Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 4.79 million shares of the Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.56, and it changed around $0.29 or 5.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $189.43M. OCEA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.08, offering almost -117.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.65% since then. We note from Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.80 million.
Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information
Instantly OCEA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 742.42% year-to-date, but still up 178.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) is 955.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.69 day(s).
OCEA Dividends
Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.18% of Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares, and 13.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.17%. Ocean Biomedical Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.05% of the shares, which is about 3.42 million shares worth $20.58 million.
Meteora Capital, LLC, with 5.43% or 1.85 million shares worth $11.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $0.98 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 82998.0 shares worth around $0.37 million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.