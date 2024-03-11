NYCB Stock Forecast 2024: New York Community Bancorp Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 50.29%

In the last trading session, 64.01 million shares of the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.42, and it changed around -$0.24 or -6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.47B. NYCB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.22, offering almost -315.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.29% since then. We note from New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 72.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.16 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.89. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NYCB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Instantly NYCB has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -66.57% year-to-date, but still down -3.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is -23.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NYCB is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $9.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

New York Community Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.89 percent over the past six months and at a -37.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -69.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -78.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $668.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect New York Community Bancorp Inc. to make $671.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $524.83 million and $779.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.89%. New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -91.13% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -0.30% per year for the next five years.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and April 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 16.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 16.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, and 70.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.98%. New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 681 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.71% of the shares, which is about 84.61 million shares worth $951.01 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.10% or 73.0 million shares worth $820.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 22.6 million shares worth $256.23 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22.52 million shares worth around $253.11 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.