Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) were traded, and its beta was 2.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.82, and it changed around -$0.16 or -16.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.32M. NXU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $137.46, offering almost -16663.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.41% since then. We note from Nxu Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

Instantly NXU has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -64.22% year-to-date, but still down -17.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) is -18.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).