Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) were traded, and its beta was 2.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.82, and it changed around -$0.16 or -16.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.32M. NXU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $137.46, offering almost -16663.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.41% since then. We note from Nxu Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.
Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information
Instantly NXU has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -64.22% year-to-date, but still down -17.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) is -18.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Nxu Inc (NXU) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.50% in the next quarter.
NXU Dividends
Nxu Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of Nxu Inc shares, and 5.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.28%. Nxu Inc stock is held by 17 institutions, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $0.19 million.
Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.22% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 66186.0 shares worth $35105.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held roughly 47744.0 shares worth around $23394.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.