NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.97 million shares of the NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.61, and it changed around -$0.05 or -6.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.24M. NRXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.20, offering almost -96.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.93% since then. We note from NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Instantly NRXP has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.35% year-to-date, but still up 40.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) is 50.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.37 day(s).