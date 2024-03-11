NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: NKGN): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 4.07 million shares of the NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.96, and it changed around $0.78 or 35.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.74M. NKGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.88, offering almost -335.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.65% since then. We note from NKGen Biotech Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.
NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) trade information
Instantly NKGN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 35.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.55% year-to-date, but still up 254.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) is 83.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.38 day(s).
NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.49% of NKGen Biotech Inc shares, and 15.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.18%. NKGen Biotech Inc stock is held by 11 institutions, with Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.18% of the shares, which is about 0.64 million shares worth $6.63 million.
Magnetar Financial LLC, with 5.98% or 0.62 million shares worth $6.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Merger Fund, The and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 85305.0 shares worth $0.88 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd held roughly 48320.0 shares worth around $0.5 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.