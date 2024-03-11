NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: NKGN): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 4.07 million shares of the NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.96, and it changed around $0.78 or 35.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.74M. NKGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.88, offering almost -335.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.65% since then. We note from NKGen Biotech Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) trade information

Instantly NKGN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 35.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.55% year-to-date, but still up 254.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) is 83.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.38 day(s).