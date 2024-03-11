Nikola Corp’s (NASDAQ: NKLA) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 81.44 million shares of the Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $894.87M. NKLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.71, offering almost -453.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.39% since then. We note from Nikola Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 106.43 million.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Instantly NKLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.41% year-to-date, but still down -8.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) is -2.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 229.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).