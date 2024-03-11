NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -96.94%

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.57, and it changed around $0.68 or 17.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $503.98M. NN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.07, offering almost -32.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.21% since then. We note from NextNav Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 723.98K.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

Instantly NN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.81% year-to-date, but still up 16.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) is 3.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.76 day(s).