NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -96.94%

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.57, and it changed around $0.68 or 17.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $503.98M. NN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.07, offering almost -32.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.21% since then. We note from NextNav Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 723.98K.
NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) trade information
Instantly NN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.81% year-to-date, but still up 16.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) is 3.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.76 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NN is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $9.
NextNav Inc (NN) estimates and forecasts
NextNav Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.17 percent over the past six months and at a -60.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.90%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.20%.
NN Dividends
NextNav Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 13.
NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.76% of NextNav Inc shares, and 53.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.49%. NextNav Inc stock is held by 129 institutions, with Fortress Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 12.87% of the shares, which is about 14.18 million shares worth $65.72 million.
NEA Management Company, LLC, with 7.43% or 8.19 million shares worth $37.96 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
General American Investors Co and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $7.73 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $6.51 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.