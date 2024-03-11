Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $22 In 2024

In today’s recent session, 1.92 million shares of the Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.11, and it changed around $0.26 or 5.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $915.97M. NVTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.16, offering almost -118.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.85% since then. We note from Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.
Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information
Instantly NVTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.68% year-to-date, but still down -11.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) is -19.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.13 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVTS is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $22.
Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) estimates and forecasts
Navitas Semiconductor Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.14 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.40%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp to make $23.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.36 million and $18.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 71.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.80%.
Navitas Semiconductor Corp earnings are expected to increase by 10.69% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.
NVTS Dividends
Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.
Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.46% of Navitas Semiconductor Corp shares, and 46.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.11%. Navitas Semiconductor Corp stock is held by 215 institutions, with Capricorn Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 5.27% of the shares, which is about 9.44 million shares worth $48.54 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 4.98% or 8.92 million shares worth $45.87 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 4.18 million shares worth $21.47 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.46 million shares worth around $17.79 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.