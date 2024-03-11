Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $22 In 2024

In today’s recent session, 1.92 million shares of the Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.11, and it changed around $0.26 or 5.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $915.97M. NVTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.16, offering almost -118.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.85% since then. We note from Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Instantly NVTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.68% year-to-date, but still down -11.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) is -19.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.13 day(s).