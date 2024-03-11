Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.63 million shares of the Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.21, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $584.93M. NNOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.69, offering almost -122.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.11% since then. We note from Nano X Imaging Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.
Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information
Instantly NNOX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 60.28% year-to-date, but still down -8.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 80.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).
Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) estimates and forecasts
Nano X Imaging Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.29 percent over the past six months and at a 37.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.30%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nano X Imaging Ltd to make $4.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.13 million and $2.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 74.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -168.36%.
NNOX Dividends
Nano X Imaging Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 20 and May 24.
Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.14% of Nano X Imaging Ltd shares, and 23.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.74%. Nano X Imaging Ltd stock is held by 158 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.23% of the shares, which is about 3.43 million shares worth $53.2 million.
State Street Corporation, with 1.97% or 1.09 million shares worth $16.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.04 million shares worth $8.68 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $5.08 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.