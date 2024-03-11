Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.63 million shares of the Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.21, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $584.93M. NNOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.69, offering almost -122.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.11% since then. We note from Nano X Imaging Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Instantly NNOX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 60.28% year-to-date, but still down -8.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 80.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).