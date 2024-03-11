Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRA): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1.85 million shares of the Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.76M. MIRA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.98, offering almost -418.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.7% since then. We note from Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 661.24K.
Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) trade information
Instantly MIRA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 46.68% year-to-date, but still up 55.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) is 54.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).
Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.06% of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 0.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.64%. Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 8 institutions, with Gts Securities LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 37852.0 shares worth $58636.0.
Northern Trust Corporation, with 0.14% or 20454.0 shares worth $31685.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 9455.0 shares worth $14646.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.