Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) have been traded, and its beta is 3.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.49, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $486.22M. MVIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.20, offering almost -229.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.91% since then. We note from Microvision Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Microvision Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MVIS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Microvision Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

Instantly MVIS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.39% year-to-date, but still up 11.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is 0.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 27.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVIS is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5.

Microvision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

Microvision Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.96 percent over the past six months and at a -8.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $750k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Microvision Inc. to make $1.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $200k and $800k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 275.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 100.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.75%. Microvision Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.44% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

MVIS Dividends

Microvision Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.11% of Microvision Inc. shares, and 32.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.87%. Microvision Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.73% of the shares, which is about 14.52 million shares worth $66.49 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.97% or 13.08 million shares worth $59.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.66 million shares worth $25.93 million, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $10.08 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.