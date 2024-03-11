MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ: HOLO): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) were traded, and its beta was 5.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.42, and it changed around -$0.68 or -11.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.19M. HOLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $113.00, offering almost -1984.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.32% since then. We note from MicroCloud Hologram Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.29 million.
MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information
Instantly HOLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 52.72% year-to-date, but still down -39.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) is -69.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).
HOLO Dividends
MicroCloud Hologram Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.11% of MicroCloud Hologram Inc shares, and 0.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.61%. MicroCloud Hologram Inc stock is held by 7 institutions, with Xtx Topco Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 56779.0 shares worth $0.18 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.07% or 33243.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 28830.0 shares worth $72939.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.