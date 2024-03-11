Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 4.78 million shares of the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.69, and it changed around -$0.31 or -7.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $194.76M. MAXN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.91, offering almost -954.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.76, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.9% since then. We note from Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Instantly MAXN has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -48.54% year-to-date, but still down -13.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) is -22.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.43 day(s).