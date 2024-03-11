Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI) Shares Might Go Down -31.15% This Year

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) have been traded, and its beta is 3.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.96M. MIGI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.40, offering almost -161.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.4% since then. We note from Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

Instantly MIGI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.50% year-to-date, but still up 12.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) is -36.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).