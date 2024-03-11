Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Shares Might Go Down -39.74% This Year

In the last trading session, 11.91 million shares of the Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around $0.09 or 5.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.84B. LUMN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.13, offering almost -71.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.14% since then. We note from Lumen Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.73 million.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Instantly LUMN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.55% year-to-date, but still up 12.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) is 25.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 142.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.31 day(s).