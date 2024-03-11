Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $522.53M. LILM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.90, offering almost -91.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.63% since then. We note from Lilium N.V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.
Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information
Instantly LILM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.84% year-to-date, but still up 10.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) is 6.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.99 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LILM is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $5.
Lilium N.V (LILM) estimates and forecasts
Lilium N.V share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.67 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.70%.
LILM Dividends
Lilium N.V’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 27.
Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.10% of Lilium N.V shares, and 3.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.27%. Lilium N.V stock is held by 68 institutions, with Hood River Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 0.69% of the shares, which is about 3.46 million shares worth $3.43 million.
Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with 0.50% or 2.51 million shares worth $2.49 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $1.83 million, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.