Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $522.53M. LILM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.90, offering almost -91.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.63% since then. We note from Lilium N.V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.84% year-to-date, but still up 10.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) is 6.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.99 day(s).