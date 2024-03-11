Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.50, and it changed around $0.5 or 10.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.16M. LEXX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.34, offering almost 2.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.18% since then. We note from Lexaria Bioscience Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 283.00K.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Instantly LEXX has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 340.00% year-to-date, but still up 88.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) is 177.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day(s).