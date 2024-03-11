Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.50, and it changed around $0.5 or 10.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.16M. LEXX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.34, offering almost 2.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.18% since then. We note from Lexaria Bioscience Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 283.00K.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information
Instantly LEXX has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 340.00% year-to-date, but still up 88.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) is 177.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day(s).
Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) estimates and forecasts
Lexaria Bioscience Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 537.31 percent over the past six months and at a 40.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 112.40%, up from the previous year.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.43%.
LEXX Dividends
Lexaria Bioscience Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 12 and April 16.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.71% of Lexaria Bioscience Corp shares, and 9.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.51%. Lexaria Bioscience Corp stock is held by 21 institutions, with Invenomic Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 0.77 million shares worth $0.56 million.
Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.06% or 48837.0 shares worth $35665.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $0.55 million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 39100.0 shares worth around $29043.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.