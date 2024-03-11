Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX).

In the last trading session, 4.24 million shares of the ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.49, and it changed around $0.44 or 8.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.67B. IBRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.93, offering almost -26.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.96% since then. We note from ImmunityBio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.26 million.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.36% year-to-date, but still up 16.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 32.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.97 day(s).