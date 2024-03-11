Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX).

In the last trading session, 4.24 million shares of the ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.49, and it changed around $0.44 or 8.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.67B. IBRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.93, offering almost -26.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.96% since then. We note from ImmunityBio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.26 million.
ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information
Instantly IBRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.36% year-to-date, but still up 16.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 32.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.97 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBRX is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8.
ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 112.50%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ImmunityBio Inc to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $73k and $360k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -72.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -94.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.79%.
IBRX Dividends
ImmunityBio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 13.
ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 80.36% of ImmunityBio Inc shares, and 8.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.52%. ImmunityBio Inc stock is held by 214 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.55% of the shares, which is about 10.33 million shares worth $28.73 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 1.42% or 9.5 million shares worth $26.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.81 million shares worth $7.82 million, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $7.18 million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.