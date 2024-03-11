Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN).

In the last trading session, 9.28 million shares of the Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around $0.02 or 6.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $162.51M. CYBN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.74, offering almost -89.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.15% since then. We note from Cybin Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.50 million.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.76% year-to-date, but still up 16.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) is 30.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).