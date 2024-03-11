Let’s Talk About How On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 15.16 million shares of the On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have been traded, and its beta is 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.88, and it changed around -$4.74 or -14.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.19B. ONON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.08, offering almost -28.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.09% since then. We note from On Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.20 million.
On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information
Instantly ONON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.06% year-to-date, but still down -12.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is -2.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.16 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONON is forecast to be at a low of $26 and a high of $40.
On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts
On Holding AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.72 percent over the past six months and at a 86.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.40%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $516.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect On Holding AG to make $600.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.50%.
ONON Dividends
On Holding AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 12.
On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.36% of On Holding AG shares, and 57.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.23%. On Holding AG stock is held by 389 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.98% of the shares, which is about 28.28 million shares worth $933.28 million.
Jennison Associates LLC, with 2.59% or 7.33 million shares worth $241.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.22 million shares worth $236.85 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 4.91 million shares worth around $141.45 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.