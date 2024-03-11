Let’s Talk About How On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 15.16 million shares of the On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have been traded, and its beta is 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.88, and it changed around -$4.74 or -14.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.19B. ONON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.08, offering almost -28.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.09% since then. We note from On Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.20 million.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.06% year-to-date, but still down -12.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is -2.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.16 day(s).