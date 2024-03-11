Let’s Talk About How NFT Ltd. (AMEX: MI) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.43M. MI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.82, offering almost -241.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from NFT Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 448.09K.

NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) trade information

Instantly MI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.60% year-to-date, but still down -7.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) is 41.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79500.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).