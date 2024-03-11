Let’s Talk About How Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 3.12 million shares of the Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.46, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $240.74M. INVZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.39, offering almost -200.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.96% since then. We note from Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.84 million.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -42.29% year-to-date, but still down -9.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) is -7.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.06 day(s).