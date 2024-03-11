Let’s Get Started On The Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 2.8 million shares of the Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.88, and it changed around -$0.43 or -2.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.15B. LYFT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.42, offering almost -8.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.1% since then. We note from Lyft Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.62 million.

Instantly LYFT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.28% year-to-date, but still up 4.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 39.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LYFT is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $82.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Lyft Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 65.25 percent over the past six months and at a -7.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -71.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 28 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Lyft Inc to make $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $981.42 million and $1.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.39%. Lyft Inc earnings are expected to increase by -8.05% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.20% per year for the next five years.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.45% of Lyft Inc shares, and 77.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.68%. Lyft Inc stock is held by 519 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 14.71% of the shares, which is about 57.55 million shares worth $1.03 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.21% or 32.12 million shares worth $577.3 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 21.73 million shares worth $390.68 million, making up 5.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.36 million shares worth around $186.19 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.