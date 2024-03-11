Let’s Get Started On The Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.37 million shares of the Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) were traded, and its beta was 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.47, and it changed around $0.35 or 6.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $115.03M. LUNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.75, offering almost -261.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.79% since then. We note from Intuitive Machines Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.67 million.
Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information
Instantly LUNR has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 114.09% year-to-date, but still down -6.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) is 56.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).
Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -614.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.30%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Intuitive Machines Inc to make $60.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.99 million and $18.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 234.00%.
LUNR Dividends
Intuitive Machines Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.73% of Intuitive Machines Inc shares, and 37.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.16%. Intuitive Machines Inc stock is held by 37 institutions, with CPMG INC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.91% of the shares, which is about 1.24 million shares worth $10.16 million.
Quarry LP, with 1.48% or 0.31 million shares worth $2.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $1.57 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF held roughly 56398.0 shares worth around $0.48 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.