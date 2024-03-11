Let’s Get Started On The Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.37 million shares of the Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) were traded, and its beta was 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.47, and it changed around $0.35 or 6.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $115.03M. LUNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.75, offering almost -261.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.79% since then. We note from Intuitive Machines Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.67 million.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Instantly LUNR has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 114.09% year-to-date, but still down -6.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) is 56.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).