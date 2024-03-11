Let’s Get Started On The Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 21.76 million shares of the Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) were traded, and its beta was 3.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $256.62, and it changed around $14.0 or 5.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.17B. COIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $242.87, offering almost 5.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.91% since then. We note from Coinbase Global Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.73 million.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 47.55% year-to-date, but still up 24.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is 110.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).