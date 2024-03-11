Let’s Discuss The TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 3.74 million shares of the TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.90, and it changed around $1.08 or 9.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.33B. TAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.52, offering almost -20.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.54% since then. We note from TAL Education Group ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.61 million.

TAL Education Group ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.37. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TAL as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TAL Education Group ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.14% year-to-date, but still down -3.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is -2.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAL is forecast to be at a low of $3.9 and a high of $68.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

TAL Education Group ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 79.42 percent over the past six months and at a 71.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $391.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect TAL Education Group ADR to make $373.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.50%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of TAL Education Group ADR shares, and 52.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.17%. TAL Education Group ADR stock is held by 344 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 3.05% of the shares, which is about 19.35 million shares worth $247.63 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.76% or 17.52 million shares worth $224.31 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 15.89 million shares worth $203.36 million, making up 2.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.0 million shares worth around $76.74 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.