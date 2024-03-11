Let’s Discuss The Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) were traded, and its beta was -0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.04, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $727.00M. FUSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.99, offering almost -39.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.99% since then. We note from Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Instantly FUSN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.47% year-to-date, but still down -16.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) is -15.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.45 day(s).