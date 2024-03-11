Let’s Discuss The FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.53 million shares of the FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around $0.09 or 5.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $244.49M. FREY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.10, offering almost -477.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.86% since then. We note from FREYR Battery Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.42% year-to-date, but still up 2.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) is 12.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.97 day(s).