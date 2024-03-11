Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $271.25M. KOPN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.82, offering almost -18.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.34% since then. We note from Kopin Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Kopin Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KOPN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kopin Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Instantly KOPN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.75% year-to-date, but still down -3.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) is -2.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

Kopin Corp. (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Kopin Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 82.31 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Kopin Corp. to make $11.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.18 million and $10.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.15%. Kopin Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 25.40% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.14% of Kopin Corp. shares, and 30.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.51%. Kopin Corp. stock is held by 113 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.73% of the shares, which is about 14.55 million shares worth $31.28 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.37% or 5.0 million shares worth $10.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.71 million shares worth $7.98 million, making up 3.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $2.4 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.