Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.78M. KSCP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.24, offering almost -376.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.4% since then. We note from Knightscope Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Instantly KSCP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.88% year-to-date, but still down -3.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) is -10.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.23 day(s).