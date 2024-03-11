Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 21.32 million shares of the Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.87, and it changed around $4.17 or 154.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.85M. PIK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.65, offering almost -25.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.44% since then. We note from Kidpik Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 263.23K.

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Instantly PIK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 154.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 274.39% year-to-date, but still up 287.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) is 275.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18000.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).