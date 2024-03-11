Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 4.68 million shares of the Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) were traded, and its beta was 2.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.08, and it changed around $0.18 or 2.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $712.39M. JMIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.10, offering almost -14.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.64% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.
Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information
Instantly JMIA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 100.57% year-to-date, but still up 2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) is 135.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.74 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JMIA is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $9.
Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.00%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jumia Technologies Ag ADR to make $44.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $57.32 million and $50.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.53%.
JMIA Dividends
Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 21 and May 27.
Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares, and 16.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.89%. Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stock is held by 138 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.26% of the shares, which is about 9.37 million shares worth $32.03 million.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 1.38% or 1.4 million shares worth $4.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard International Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $18.76 million, making up 6.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $2.18 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.