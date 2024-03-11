Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 4.68 million shares of the Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) were traded, and its beta was 2.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.08, and it changed around $0.18 or 2.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $712.39M. JMIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.10, offering almost -14.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.64% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 100.57% year-to-date, but still up 2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) is 135.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.74 day(s).