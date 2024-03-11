Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 20.05 million shares of the Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.14M. JAGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost -1762.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.5% since then. We note from Jaguar Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 105.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.27 million.

Jaguar Health Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended JAGX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.