It’s Easy To Bet On Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) were traded, and its beta was 3.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.12, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $407.30M. KODK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.34, offering almost -23.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.09% since then. We note from Eastman Kodak Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.
Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) trade information
Instantly KODK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 31.28% year-to-date, but still down -9.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) is 51.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.66 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.97%.
KODK Dividends
Eastman Kodak Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.
Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.01% of Eastman Kodak Co. shares, and 34.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.30%. Eastman Kodak Co. stock is held by 170 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.13% of the shares, which is about 4.08 million shares worth $18.83 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.87% or 3.87 million shares worth $17.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.07 million shares worth $9.57 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $5.98 million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.