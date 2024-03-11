It’s Easy To Bet On Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) were traded, and its beta was 3.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.12, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $407.30M. KODK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.34, offering almost -23.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.09% since then. We note from Eastman Kodak Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Instantly KODK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 31.28% year-to-date, but still down -9.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) is 51.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.66 day(s).