It’s Easy To Bet On Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 1.63 million shares of the Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.26, and it changed around $3.49 or 4.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.72B. AAP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $129.90, offering almost -63.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.78% since then. We note from Advance Auto Parts Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Advance Auto Parts Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.15. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended AAP as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Advance Auto Parts Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) trade information

Instantly AAP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.88% year-to-date, but still up 9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) is 25.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $211.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAP is forecast to be at a low of $140 and a high of $282.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) estimates and forecasts

Advance Auto Parts Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.74 percent over the past six months and at a 690.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Advance Auto Parts Inc to make $2.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.42 billion and $2.66 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.60%. Advance Auto Parts Inc earnings are expected to increase by 677.51% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -5.10% per year for the next five years.

AAP Dividends

Advance Auto Parts Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 29 and June 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.25. It is important to note, however, that the 2.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of Advance Auto Parts Inc shares, and 103.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.15%. Advance Auto Parts Inc stock is held by 561 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.79% of the shares, which is about 7.6 million shares worth $534.52 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.46% or 4.44 million shares worth $311.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 4.01 million shares worth $224.48 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $129.56 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.