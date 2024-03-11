Is TMC the metals company Inc’s (NASDAQ: TMC) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $513.02M. TMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -91.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.08% since then. We note from TMC the metals company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Instantly TMC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 52.23% year-to-date, but still up 18.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) is 30.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.04 day(s).