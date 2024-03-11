Is TMC the metals company Inc’s (NASDAQ: TMC) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $513.02M. TMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -91.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.08% since then. We note from TMC the metals company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.
TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information
Instantly TMC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 52.23% year-to-date, but still up 18.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) is 30.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.04 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) estimates and forecasts
TMC the metals company Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.71 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.
TMC Dividends
TMC the metals company Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.
TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.29% of TMC the metals company Inc shares, and 5.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.02%. TMC the metals company Inc stock is held by 88 institutions, with First Manhattan Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 2.37% of the shares, which is about 7.27 million shares worth $12.07 million.
Baird Financial Group, Inc., with 0.55% or 1.68 million shares worth $2.79 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $0.56 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.31 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.