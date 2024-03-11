Is Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ: STI)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 3.88 million shares of the Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) have been traded, and its beta is -0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around $0.3 or 39.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.41M. STI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.85, offering almost -1182.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.74% since then. We note from Solidion Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 417.64K.

Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) trade information

Instantly STI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 39.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -85.97% year-to-date, but still up 103.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) is -6.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).