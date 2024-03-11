Is Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ: STI)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 3.88 million shares of the Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) have been traded, and its beta is -0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around $0.3 or 39.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.41M. STI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.85, offering almost -1182.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.74% since then. We note from Solidion Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 417.64K.
Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) trade information
Instantly STI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 39.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -85.97% year-to-date, but still up 103.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) is -6.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Solidion Technology Inc (STI) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.80%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Solidion Technology Inc to make $2.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.39 billion and $2.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.70%.
STI Dividends
Solidion Technology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.14% of Solidion Technology Inc shares, and 1.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.53%.