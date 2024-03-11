Is Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 4.51 million shares of the Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or -5.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.50M. KTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.98, offering almost -6544.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09. We note from Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.23 million.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Instantly KTRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.17% year-to-date, but still down -10.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) is -21.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).