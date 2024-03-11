Is Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 4.51 million shares of the Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or -5.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.50M. KTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.98, offering almost -6544.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09. We note from Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.23 million.
Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information
Instantly KTRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.17% year-to-date, but still down -10.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) is -21.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) estimates and forecasts
Kintara Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -97.97 percent over the past six months and at a 73.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.09%.
KTRA Dividends
Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.
Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Kintara Therapeutics Inc shares, and 0.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.62%. Kintara Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 9 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.80% of the shares, which is about 14036.0 shares worth $56565.0.
State Street Corporation, with 0.61% or 10721.0 shares worth $43205.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 9104.0 shares worth $29223.0, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 7563.0 shares worth around $30478.0, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.