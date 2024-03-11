Is Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.76, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $550.08M. HSAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.25, offering almost -234.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.06% since then. We note from Hesai Group ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 712.64K.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) trade information

Instantly HSAI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.35% year-to-date, but still up 29.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) is 45.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.78 day(s).