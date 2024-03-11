Is Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.76, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $550.08M. HSAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.25, offering almost -234.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.06% since then. We note from Hesai Group ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 712.64K.
Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) trade information
Instantly HSAI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.35% year-to-date, but still up 29.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) is 45.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.78 day(s).
Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) estimates and forecasts
Hesai Group ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.86 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.50%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Hesai Group ADR to make $55.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.
HSAI Dividends
Hesai Group ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.97% of Hesai Group ADR shares, and 42.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.13%. Hesai Group ADR stock is held by 69 institutions, with Lightspeed Opportunity Fund, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.19% of the shares, which is about 10.69 million shares worth $112.55 million.
FIL LTD, with 2.99% or 2.85 million shares worth $30.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.03 million shares worth $10.28 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $5.39 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.