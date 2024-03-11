Is Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s (NASDAQ: EOSE) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 5.46 million shares of the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) were traded, and its beta was 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.04, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $210.76M. EOSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.66, offering almost -444.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.81% since then. We note from Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.83 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.59% year-to-date, but still up 1.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) is -8.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.18 day(s).