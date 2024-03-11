Is Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.43M. ADIL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.25, offering almost -588.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.29% since then. We note from Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.00 million.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ADIL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information
Instantly ADIL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.02% year-to-date, but still down -24.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) is 75.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) estimates and forecasts
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.67 percent over the past six months and at a 65.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 77.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.50% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.85%.
ADIL Dividends
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.80% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 15.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.64%. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 17 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 9.56% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.34 million.
Manchester Capital Management, LLC, with 2.89% or 48097.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8134.0 shares worth $17225.0, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3279.0 shares worth around $6943.0, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.