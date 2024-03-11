Is Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.43M. ADIL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.25, offering almost -588.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.29% since then. We note from Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.00 million.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ADIL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.