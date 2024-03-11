Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN): Decline Of -49.53% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2024

In the last trading session, 10.4 million shares of the Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) were traded, and its beta was 3.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.35, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $346.41M. IREN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.69, offering almost -81.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.69% since then. We note from Iris Energy Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.96 million.
Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information
Instantly IREN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.17% year-to-date, but still down -10.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) is 29.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IREN is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $8.
Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts
Iris Energy Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.42 percent over the past six months and at a 100.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.90%, up from the previous year.
The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.18 million and $13.47 million respectively.
IREN Dividends
Iris Energy Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 15.
Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.30% of Iris Energy Ltd shares, and 20.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.43%. Iris Energy Ltd stock is held by 81 institutions, with Platinum Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.92% of the shares, which is about 2.63 million shares worth $12.27 million.
Millennium Management Llc, with 2.37% or 1.59 million shares worth $7.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $3.02 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $2.26 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.