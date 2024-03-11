Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN): Decline Of -49.53% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2024

In the last trading session, 10.4 million shares of the Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) were traded, and its beta was 3.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.35, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $346.41M. IREN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.69, offering almost -81.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.69% since then. We note from Iris Energy Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.96 million.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Instantly IREN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.17% year-to-date, but still down -10.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) is 29.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).