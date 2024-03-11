ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.46 million shares of the ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA) were traded, and its beta was 0.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.89M. IPA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.22, offering almost -129.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.91% since then. We note from ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 526.36K.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.60% year-to-date, but still down -2.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA) is -16.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15280.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).