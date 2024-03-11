ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.46 million shares of the ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA) were traded, and its beta was 0.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.89M. IPA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.22, offering almost -129.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.91% since then. We note from ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 526.36K.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA) trade information
The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.60% year-to-date, but still down -2.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA) is -16.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15280.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) estimates and forecasts
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.77 percent over the past six months and at a 60.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd to make $4.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.27%.
IPA Dividends
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.50% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd shares, and 6.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.79%. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd stock is held by 27 institutions, with Ingalls & Snyder being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.23% of the shares, which is about 1.06 million shares worth $3.14 million.
Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 0.83% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 17484.0 shares worth $55249.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio held roughly 3814.0 shares worth around $9611.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.